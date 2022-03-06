Nelson County Jail Logs — March 5-6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, March 5, 2022

James Daniel Revelle, 19, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $350 cash. Booked at 1:18 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cristian Enrique Pina Torres, 25, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; no operators license; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 2:14 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Jason Douglas Reynolds, 45, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 12:41 a.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-