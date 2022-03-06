Obituary: Jeremy Wade Parsley, 48, Cox’s Creek

Jeremy Wade Parsley, 48, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, March 4, 2022. He was employed by the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant where he worked as a Quality Liaison.

JEREMY WADE PARSLEY

He was preceded in death by his father, John Beacon Parsley Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Joy Lynn Riggs Parsley; one daughter, Danya Grace Parsley; one son, Dawson Wade Parsley; his mother, Nancy Carol Ford Parsley; two brothers, Jay Parsley (Carrie) and Joey Parsley (Christy); two nephews, Justin Parsley and Jacob Parsley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial at Penn Run Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go to Kidney Cancer.org.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-