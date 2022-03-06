Obituary: William ‘Bill’ David Sandefur, 79, Cox’s Creek

William “Bill” David Sandefur, 79, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, March 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 31, 1942 at Beaver Dam in Ohio County to the late Geoffrey Sandefur and Mildred (Woosley) Sandefur of McHenry. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to1967 where he achieved the rank of Specialist F4. After his service he worked for L&N and CSX railroad as a brakeman, conductor, and engineer for 30 years. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church since 1976 where he served as a deacon and trustee.

WILLIAM “BILL” DAVID SANDEFUR

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sharon Lynn Sandefur; one sister, Peggy Payton; and two brothers, Willard Sandefur and Rondall Sandefur.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wilma Mae Chinn Sandefur; two sons, David Alan Sandefur and Darrell Anthony Sandefur (Leslie); nine grandchildren, Ciara Faith Sandefur (Justin Taylor Burton), Lydia Rose Sandefur, Dawn Alcyone Sandefur, Anna Peyton Sandefur, Cora Autumn Sandefur, Susan Coblin, Hallie Boyer, Isaiah Madden, Sada Kinslow, and Devon Kinslow; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and those who called him Dad and Papa.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Shepherdsville. Burial is in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home at the corner of Preston and John Harper Hwy, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at the church.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-