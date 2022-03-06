Obituary: Timothy Berton Engle, 31, Cox’s Creek

Timothy Berton Engle, 31, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at University of Louisville South Medical Center. He enjoyed playing video games, had a great love for animals, and was good hearted.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Berton and Shirley Engle and Larry Brown.

He is survived by one daughter, Madelyn Engle; his mother, Pam Brown (Jim); his father, Todd Engle (Connie); five siblings, Matthew Hogue (Rebecca), Loren Willis (Evan), Jordan Engle (Allysa), Dakota Engle, and Joseph Thomas Engle; eight nieces and nephews, Serenity, Stormie, Silas, Liam, Talia, Waylon, Zoey, and Kylee; and best friends, Justin Thompson and Shelby Renneisen.

The funeral was 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Bullitt County Animal Shelter or the Kentucky Humane Society.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

