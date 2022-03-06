Multiple fire companies assist wind-swept blaze at Aiden Court apartment blaze

High winds Saturday night fanned the flames of an apartment fire at 105 Aiden Court. The fire was reported about 8 p.m.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, March 6, 2022 — The Bardstown Fire Department was assisted by several local fire departments to fight an apartment fire Saturday night, March 5, 2022, at 105 Aiden Court.

The building is a four-plex located in Cottage Grove subdivision at the end of a short cul-de-sac off Northcamp Drive that was built about 2006.

Three families who lived in the unit all escaped safely on their own.

According to Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly, the fire department received the first call about the first just minutes after 8 p.m. Saturday. Fighting the fire was complicated by the high, gusty winds.

The city fire crews were assisted by firefighters from Nelson County Fire and Northeast Nelson Fire. Nelson County EMS, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Bardstown Police also responded to the scene.

The fire remains under investigation, Mattingly told the Gazette.

-30-