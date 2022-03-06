Obituary: Linda Meyer Beam, 74, of Bardstown and Springfield

Linda Meyer Beam, 74, of Bardstown and Springfield, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home in Springfield. She was born Jan. 13, 1948, in White Plains, N.Y. She retired from Farmers Bank of Bardstown, enjoyed living on her farm, was an avid University of Kentucky Football fan, loved listening to online services of Mill Creek Baptist Church, enjoyed her grandchildren and being with her family and friends on Facebook. She loved her dog Shelby and her cat Jake.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Parker Beam; her parents, William and Ann Meyer; and one cousin, Lana Ellis.

She is survived by two daughters, Julie (Joe) Smith of Bloomfield and Lesley (Phillip) Ferrell of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one son, Craig (Nichole) Beam of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren, Candace Beam, Olivia Beam, Lyndsey Ferrell, Kendall Ferrell, Makenzie Ferrell, Andrew Smith, Alexandra Smith, Samantha Hamilton, Olivia Willett-Moore, and Danielle Willett; and one aunt, Georgia Bryant of Louisville.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home, with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to The ALS Association or Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

