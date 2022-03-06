Obituary: John Vincent ‘Johnny’ Rogers, 82, Bardstown

John Vincent “Johnny” Rogers, 82, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Feb. 18, 1940, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Roy and Mary Corrine (Rogers) Rogers. He was a former employee of Heaven Hill Distillery. He loved NASCAR racing, playing golf and was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl Rogers, Robert “Bobby” Rogers and James Roy Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Aldridge Rogers; one daughter, Kim (Chris) Boone of Bardstown; one sister, Anna Faye (Mickey) Wilhite of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Frank Rogers and Lee Rogers, both of Bardstown; and two grandchildren, Scott Boone and Matthew Boone.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-