Obituary: Norman Joseph Rumage, 80, Bardstown

Norman Joseph Rumage, 80, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Kensington Nursing Home. He was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Daviess County. He retired from Kentucky Distillers in Owensboro and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Catherine Rumage; his parents, Robert and Martine Rumage; one brother, Hugh Rumage; and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his son, Alex (Krista) Rumage; four sisters, Betty Bickett of Calhoun, Ginny Galloway of Owensboro, Carolyn Infanti of Bowling Green, and Sharon (Mike) Hardin of Philpot; two brothers, Bobby (Mary) Rumage of Daviess County and Ronnie (Rosemary) Rumage of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Clay and Grace, both of Bardstown; and multiple nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral.

Memorial contributions may go to Alzheimer’s Association

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

