Bardstown Bourbon Co. acquired by Chicago-based investment firm

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 — The Bardstown Bourbon Company, the nation’s largest custom spirits distiller, has been acquired by Chicago-based Pritzker Private Capitol, the companies announced Monday.

Mark Erwin, the current president and CEO of Bardstown Bourbon, as well as his management team, will continue to guide the business.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pritzker Private Capital to grow this company’s distilling, bottling and brand capacity to its greatest potential,” Erwin said in a news release Monday. “The PPC team shares our commitment to a culture focused on innovation and teamwork. Together we will build on the legacy of our founder Peter Loftin and take this great company to the next level.”

Bardstown Bourbon was founded by Peter Loftin in 2014, and since it began operation, has quadrupled its distilling capacity. The company now distills more than 50 mash bills for more than 30 premium spirit brands.

The company also has its own line of straight and blended whiskeys.

The cost of the acquisition was not released.

“This partnership is an excellent fit with our experience and focus on investing in innovative food and beverage producers that combine state-of-the-art production capabilities and strong partnerships with leading brands,” said Chris Trick, an investment partner at PPC.

“With its innovative co-manufacturing strategy and experiential approach at its Bourbon Trail location, Bardstown Bourbon is poised for growth and expansion in the attractive premium spirits category.”

Bardstown Bourbon’s campus is seen as the first Napa Valley style destination on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and welcomes more than 75,000 bourbon fans each year.

