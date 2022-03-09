Bardstown City Council OKs developer’s request to add private road as city street

Rowan Creek condominiums.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 — The Bardstown City Council approved a request to accept an existing private road as a city street following a discussion of the situation with City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau.

Rowan Creek Drive was originally built as a private drive off Woodlawn Road. The original development was slated to be condominiums, and three condos were built, but no more. Now the developers would like to build 13 single family homes.

In order to build single family homes, the homes must have road frontage, which requires dedicating Rowan Creek Drive as a city street. However, as Filiatreau explained, the road does not quite meet the city’s road standards since it was never intended to be more than a private drive.

After discussion, the council approved waiving the city’s road construction standards, with the developer’s promise to promptly make any road repairs created by construction traffic.

GUMBALL 3000 RALLY. After getting council approval last month to close the first two blocks of North Third St. for the May 2, 2022 Gumball 3000 rally event, the local organizers amended their request to include the first half block East and West Flaget Avenue, from North Third St. to the alleys.

The move was designed to permit better traffic control. The rally participant’s cars will be parked in the first two blocks of North Third Street while they are town for lunch at Mammy’s Kitchen.

In other business, the council:

— approved the appointment of Sarah Ballard to the Bardstown-Nelson County Human Rights Commission.

— approved a mobile food vendor application from Big Papa’s Smokehouse.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the council chambers next to the Rec. Center gym on Xavier Drive.

-30-