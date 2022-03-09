Nelson County Jail Logs — March 7-8, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 7, 2022

Jeremy Wayne Jackson, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Nathaniel Lee Ferguson, 23, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Holmes Gilreath, 35, McCreary, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Keith Terrell, 42, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, March 8, 2022

Charles Alan Hamilton, 40, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

