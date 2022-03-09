Obituary: Freddie Allen Bird, 70, Fairfield

Freddie Allen Bird, 70, of Fairfield, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 12, 1951, in Bloomfield to Clarence Eugene and Geneva Mae McCarty Bird. He was a retired employee of Inoac Packaging.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dale Bird.

He is survived by one sister, Gale (Paul) Stuedle of Louisville; one niece, Tara (Neil) Topping; one nephew, Christopher Miller; one great-nephew, Austin Topping; and several cousins.

There will be no visitation or services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

