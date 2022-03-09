Obituary: David Alan Lee, 51, Boston

David Alan Lee, 51, of Boston, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 24, 1970, in Elgin, Ill., to his parents, Gregory Mike and Mary Jo Peake Lee. He was a former employee of LSC Communications in Lebanon Junction.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Gregory Lee.

Survivors include two children, Jesse Lee and Trystin Lee; the mother of his children, Patricia Chapman; one brother, Tim Lee; his fiancé, Anita Back; and several aunts and uncles including, Patti Pipkin and Cindy Peake.

Cremation was been chosen with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date at his home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-