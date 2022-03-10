Obituary: Michael Edward ‘Mikey’ Auberry Sr., 67, Bardstown

Michael Edward “Mikey” Auberry Sr., 67, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 7, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 9, 1954, to the late Joseph Floyd Auberry and Catherine Lucille Cook Auberry. He was a former employee for the City of Bardstown, and was a handyman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Rose Curtsinger; and one brother, Joseph Patrick Auberry.

He is survived by one son, Michael Edward Auberry Jr. of Bardstown; two sisters, Hazel Reynolds and Mary Frances (Danny) Reynolds, both of Bardstown; one brother, William Keith (Debbie) Auberry of Bardstown; one grandson, William Michael Auberry; and several nieces and nephews.

The family is following his wishes for cremation with no services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

