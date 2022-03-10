Obituary: Kenneth Evans Farnsworth, 81, Bardstown

Kenneth Evans Farnsworth, 81, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Bardstown to the late Howard and Geraldine Evans Farnsworth. He was retired employee of General Electric. After his retirement in 1996 he enjoyed driving to California with his wife Lynn which he did 17 times. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Joe Prep and attended the University of Kentucky. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Farnsworth and Carroll Farnsworth.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Coomes Farnsworth; one son, Todd (Gina) Farnsworth of Bakersfield, Calif.; one sister, Rita (Dr. John) Cecconi of Springfield; a special granddaughter, Jourdan Farnsworth; one aunt, Lina Evans Rogan of Fairfield; and one sister-in-law, Lila Farnsworth of Cox’s Creek.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown City Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

The family request expression of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Bethlehem High School.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

