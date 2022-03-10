Obituary: Michelle Davis Collier, 51, Bloomfield

Michele Davis Collier, 51, of Bloomfield, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was raised in Mount Washington and spent most of her adult life in Louisville. She was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church and Bluegrass Christian Home Educators. She devoted her life to caring for her family. In her words, “Nothing is more valuable to me than my family. Nothing would be better…not money or recognition or material things or a respectable job or traveling…nothing. You are my favorites.”

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Chris Collier; children, Madison Grace Collier, Macy Laine Collier, Cooper Christopher Collier, Morgan Olivia Collier, Millie Joy Collier, and Eric Scott, whom she raised as her own; her parents, Bill and Bonnie Davis; her mother-in-law, Shirley Collier; one sister, Missy Blanford (Sean); and a host of extended family and many friends.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Bloomfield Baptist Church.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington and after 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the church. There will be a private burial in Resthaven Memorial Park, Louisville.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

