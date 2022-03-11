Nelson County Jail Logs — March 9-10, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Chad Edward Bennet, 44, Elizabethtown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donovan Lavell Pitmon, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Michael Harmon, 25, Springfield, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 11:12 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Molly Renee Boone, 27, Springfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Ethan Lee Chesser, 32, Springfield, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000; failure to appear; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond total is $3,250 cash. Booked at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Dakota Shane Landers, 28, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nicholas Erin Stone, 33, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Danielle Cahoe, 25, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); promoting contraband, first-degree; non-payment of fines. Bond total is $20,253 cash. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Perrie Hart, 33, Campbellsville, serving bench warrant. Bond is $643 cash. Booked at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Demetrius Eugene Jeff Hurt, 24, Louisville, robbery, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Kimberly Brooke Hall, 39, Buffalo, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); contempt of court. Bond is $26,275 cash. Booked at 11:10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Jerry Ray Wright, 48, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Savanna C. Bush, 24, Louisville, receiving stolen property under $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Charles Alan Hamilton, 40, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Maceo Lee Tucker, 36, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond listed. Booked at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-