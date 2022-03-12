Nelson County Jail Logs — March 10-11, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Gloria Lynn Goody, 45, Cox’s Creek, obstructed vision and/or windshield; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 9:59 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Perry Anthony Bell, 34, Lebanon, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 10:18 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, March 11, 2022

Roy Ellis Anderson, 50, Mishawaka, Ind., failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 1:06 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Steven Earl Alford, 48, Roundhill, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – automobile, $10,000 to $1 million; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officers; disregarding stop sign; speeding, 26 mph over more over limit; reckless driving; improper passing; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; persistent felony offender, first-degree (two counts). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 10:32 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Wayne Elmore, 33, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Theodore Jannsen, 71, Louisville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Susan Michelle Browning, 52, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation); promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:57 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Andre Cordell Tisby, 41, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 10:11 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-