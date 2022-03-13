Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, March 12, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Joseph Patrick Burke, 27, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Scott Lindsey, 45, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 pounds); trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree (10 or more drug units hallucinogen); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:24 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Scotty Darrell Johnson, 56, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 5:19 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Theresa Diane Reid, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $3,678.88 cash. Booked at 6:17 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Malik Reed Stone, 21, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-