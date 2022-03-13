Obituary: Gus Henry ‘GH’ Breeding, 66, Bardstown

Gus Henry “GH” Breeding, 66, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Sept. 30, 1955, in Hazard to the late Monroe and Dixie Adams Breeding. He was a farmer, loved to fish and garden and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by one sister, Jevetta Breeding of Bardstown; and several aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

