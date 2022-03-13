Obituary: Justin Brown, 35, Bardstown

Justin Brown, 35, of Bardstown, formerly of Belton, S.C., died Friday, March 11, 2022, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born Sept. 26, 1986, in Anderson, S.C. He was a construction worker and of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Buster Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Tanya Brown of Bardstown; three children, Brielle Brown, Bentley Brown, and Trevor Brown; his parents, Chris and Connie Latimer of Belton, S.C.; one brother, Jordan Latimer of Belton, S.C.; his maternal grandmother, Helen Sparks of Belton, S.C.; his paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Joan Latimer of Honea Path, S.C.; one uncle, Wayne Brown of Belton, S.C.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

