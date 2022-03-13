Obituary: Lilly Ann Sutton Stovall, 75, Greensburg

Lilly Ann Sutton Stovall, 75, of Greensburg, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown surround by her family.

LILLY ANN SUTTON STOVALL

She was born June 30, 1946, in Greensburg to the late Porter Eugene and Pauline Akin Sutton. She spent most of her life being a caregiver to others. She worked for Lifeline Home Care and also used her abilities and skills in private care. She was a Baptist by faith she was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carlos Edward Sutton and Shirley Gene Sutton; and her companion, Guy Paul Nay.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Samantha Jane (Jimmy) Fife of New Harmony, Ind., and Dorothy “Dot” Lynn (Chuck) Malone of Greenville, Ind.; one sister, Mattie (Billy) Gray of Louisville; five grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Kaitlin, Sadie and Quinton; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville. Burial is in the Akin family cemetery, Buckner Hill Rd. in Greensburg.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-