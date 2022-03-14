Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, March 13, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Timothy Edward Mitchell, 55, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); contempt of court (2 counts). Bond total is $25,858.20. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-