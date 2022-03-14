Obituary: Alberta Whited, 94, Bardstown

Alberta Whited, 94, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Masonic Home of Shelbyville. She was born Feb. 6, 1928, in Packard and lived in Sandusky, Ohio for more than 6o years. She was a bookkeeper, and worked for Value City Furniture in Sandusky.

ALBERTA WHITED

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Whited; one daughter, Carol Duncan; her parents, James and Flossie Stanfill; and 10 siblings, Betty Sue Stanfill, Jack Stanfill, Mary Ellen Strunk, Charles Stanfill, Ted Stanfill, Ronnie Stanfill, Roger Stanfill, Paul Stanfill; Jimmie Manning, and Ruth Ann Boyd.

She is survived by one son, James (Debi) Whited; three brothers, Jay Stanfill, Bill Stanfill, and Gary Stanfill; five grandchildren, Kristen (Gilbert) Whited, Ashley (Nate) Moore, Cresta Mann, Jana Wilson, and Jennifer Duncan; one son-in-law, Jack Duncan; 15 great-grandchildren, Blake Moore, Elliott Moore, Jarod Mann, Tyler Mann, Zachary Mann, and Andrew Mann, Madysen Duncan, Sean Rose, Jordan Lamb, Adrian von Hellens, Kaelee von Hellens, Tristan Barkley, Camden Barkley, Sierra von Hellens, and Andrew von Hellens; one great-great-granddaughter; and three great-great-grandsons.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron, Ohio.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-