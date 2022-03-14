Obituary: Joseph ‘Junie’ Clark, 79, Cox’s Creek

Joseph “Junie” Clark, 79, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 13, 1942, in Louisville. He belonged to Pipefitters’ Local Union 522, and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. He loved his family, golfing, gardening, and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Margaret Clark.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marinel Riggs Clark of Cox’s Creek; two daughters, Kelli (Martin) Spalding and Katie (Ashley) Buckman, both of Bardstown; two sons, Joe “Beaver” (Karen) Clark and Scott (ReRe) Clark, both of Cox’s Creek; five siblings, Linda Mattingly, Gary (Mary Jane) Clark, Phyliss Wilkins, Muff Bucklew, and Fred (Lois) Clark; 11 grandchildren, Kayla (Robby) Nienaber, Paige (Zach) Wise, Joey Clark, Kristi (Zach) Hobbs, Scotty (Amber) Clark, Holli (Josh) Picardat, Heather (Dylan) Durbin, Hope (Jake) Clark, Ella Buckman, Molly Buckman, and Clark Buckman; and six great-grandchildren, J.R., Josie, Atwell, Aspyn, Rhett, and Asher is on the way.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

