Obituary: Angeline Marie Baker, 91, Bardstown

Angeline Marie Baker, 91, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born Dec. 18, 1930, in Monroe, Mich., the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Presto. She married Wilfred J. Baker on March 31, 1951. She was a supportive and loving mother to their six children. After raising her children, she pursued a career at Secon Industries where she worked for 20 years.

She was a devout Catholic, who worshiped and honored her faith. She was also a RCIA sponsor to her late son-in-law.

For many years she devoted her time to many volunteer organizations including The Red Cross, Project Blessing, Angels of Mercy and the Flaget Cancer Center, where she herself became a cancer patient.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband Wilfred Baker; four sisters, Lucy Marchese, Rose Presto, Josephine Toth and Carmella Wilson; one brother, Frank Presto; and one beloved son-in-law, Michael Coots.

Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl (Robert) Bickes, Carol (Greg) Baker and Denise Coots; three sons, Kenneth Baker, Dennis (Dorothy) Baker, and Timothy Baker; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Christopher, Kevin, Kyle, Zachary, Riley and Kaila; two great-granddaughters; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Friday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Bright Focus Foundation: Macular Degeneration, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

