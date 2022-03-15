Obituary: Joyce Gibson, 89, Bardstown

Joyce Gibson, 89, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home. She was born May 5, 1932, in Pontiac, Mich. She was a pianist/organist at several churches in Nelson County. She enjoyed embroidery and gifting embroidery to others. She also enjoyed family vacations, and playing music with her grandchildren. She was a member of Chaplin United Methodist Church.

JOYCE GIBSON

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Gibson; one son, Guy F. Gibson; one grandson, Franklin Paul Adams; her parents, Archie and Madge Caston; her grandparents who raised her, William and Norma Harrell; and two sons-in-law, Ronald Adams, and Steve Rainney.

She is survived by three daughters, Diane Adams and Kathy Johnson, both of Bardstown, and Susan Ward of Lawrenceville, Ga.; one son, Gary (Kathy) Gibson of Taylorsville; 21 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She would like to remind those listed above: “You would not be here if not for Frank and I.”

The funeral is noon Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with her grandson, Pastor Randy Adams, officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-