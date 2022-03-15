Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 14, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, March 14, 2022

Kenneth Lee Vidt, 44, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, contempt of court. Booked at 1:08 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, by the contempt of court. Bond total is $3,318 cash.

Nicholas Erin Stone, 33, Barsdtown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; violation of conditions of release; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:31 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2022, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Bo Clark, 55, Shepherdsville, receiving stolen property under $10,000; operating on a suspended operators license; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 but more than $10,000; no insurance card; license to be in possession. No bond listed. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Dayante Smith, 36, Louisville, contempt of court (2 counts). Bond is $4,000 cash. Booked at 6:52 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dean Nation, 29, Bloomfield, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:11 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-