Obituary: Donald Lee ‘Donnie’ Lydian, 75, Lebanon Junction

Donald Lee “Donnie” Lydian, 75, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home. He was born March 3, 1947, in Bardstown to the late Charles Henry and Bernice Love Davis Lydian. He was a retired welder and welding instructor for Carrier Vibrating Equipment. He enjoyed being outdoors. He enjoyed nature by gardening, watching deer and liked watching boxing. He always stayed busy with projects for himself or helping others. He was a happy natured person and where ever he went he had a good time with a smile on his face.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Daren Lydian.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna Michelle (Dan) Rice of Louisville and Tasha (Patrick) Yocum of Winchester; two sons, Rodney Lydian of Atlanta, Ga., and Andre Lydian (Saretha Litsey) of Bardstown; his special friend, Janet Tonge of Bardstown; one sister, Mary C. Hays of Bardstown; two brothers, Charles E. Lydian and Larry W. Lydian Sr., both of Bardstown; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family followed his wishes for cremation with a private burial at a later date.

The family requests memorial contributions go to the Kidney Foundation or Diabetes Association in Donnie’s memory.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

