Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Whitney Michelle Greenwell, 33, Bardstown, possession controlled substance,, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roy Ancel Litton, 51, New Haven, operating on a suspended license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Allen Moon, 39, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-