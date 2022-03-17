Obituary: Lorena Fleischmann, SCN, 81

Lorena Fleischmann, SCN, 81, formerly Sister Mary Andre, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Nazareth. She was born in Utica March 10, 1941, and was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 59 years.

She served in education ministries, earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Nazareth College and a master’s degree in religious education from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas. She taught religion and math at the grade school level at Holy Rosary in Memphis; St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville; and Blessed Mother School in Owensboro. From 1974-1980 she taught religion at Owensboro Catholic High. She later taught religion at St. Joseph School in Bardstown.

In the 1980’s she served in pastoral ministries at St. Ann Parish in Morganfield; at Blessed Mother Parish in Owensboro; and Sts. Joseph and Paul Parish in Owensboro. After earning certification as a vision therapist, she worked in this field from 1990-1998, serving children in Henderson and Bardstown.

After taking care of a sick family member and friend in 1999, she assisted her Community in the transportation office as a driver for the next three years. She continued to help her Community for many years as the coordinator for off-campus activities. In 2015 she traveled to Botswana to assist with SCN ministries. Her sisters there described her as patient and gentle, with a dedication and love for the people of Botswana.

She is survived by two sisters, Erma Millay and Charlene Williams; one brother, Gene Fleischmann; her extended family; and by her religious community.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth with burial in Nazareth Cemetery. The wake is 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 222, at the church with visitation starting at 4 p.m. The funeral will be webcast at www.scn.family.org/live.

Memorial donations may go to the Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

