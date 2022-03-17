Obituary: Saundra Jean Adams, 75, Bardstown

Saundra Jean Adams, 75, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Scottsville. She was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church and a wife, mother, sister and a friend.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Adams of Bardstown; two daughters, Alesha Seay (John) of Frederick, Md., and Andrea Forester (Mark) of Burton, Mich.; one son, Paul Adams (Amye) of Cox’s Creek; one brother, David Patterson (Monica); nine grandchildren, Sarah Seay Ortiz (Danny), Cynthia Seay, Karissa Seay, John Mark Seay, Blake Adams, Emily Adams, Zachary Adams, Tyler Forester and Trevor Forester; three great-grandchildren, Kristiana Ortiz, Silas Ortiz and Ryan Ortiz; and one nephew, Eddie Patterson.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Nelson County Baptist Church with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022,, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the church.

Memorial contributions to the Nelson County Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

