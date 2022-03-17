Obituary: William Marion ‘Hose’ Mattingly, 76, Bardstown

William Marion “Hose” Mattingly, 76, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born December 8, 1945.

WILLIAM MARION “HOSE” MATTINGLY

He was self-described as the running kind and someone who lived his life his way. He never met a stranger and to befriend him was to love him. He went about life full speed ahead and never let fear hold him back. He had a love for country music, most social scenes, watching the UK Wildcats, and spent a portion of his life at a dirt track. His greatest love was his family, close friends, and most of all his children! He would let everyone know, “There will never be a bond any greater, than that of Daddy and his baby girl, Marly!”

“The last goodbye’s the hardest one to say. This is where the cowboy rides away!”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Roberto Mattingly and Mary Lavon Blair-Mattingly; and one brother, Joseph Daniel Mattingly.

He is survived by two daughters, Vicky (Wesley) Neurath and Marlana (Brice) Mattingly; two sons, Ricky (Cheryl) Mattingly and William Dirr; five siblings, Ronnie Blair, Leon (Carol Mae) Mattingly, Jackie (Jeanie) Mattingly, George Dewayne (Sandy) Mattingly, and Brenda Herbst; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 2 p.m. Sunday prayer service. Cremation will follow the service.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-