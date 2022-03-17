Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Stephaney Ann Fields, 52, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacob Frank Johnson, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $11,373 cash. Booked at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael James Murphy, 43, Willisburg, failure to appear; non-payment of fines. Bond total is $10,758 cash. Booked at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Philip Lee Scott-Whitlow, 28, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Matha Frank, 47, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alan Micheal Curci, 36, Lexington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shontaz Monta Montgomery, 28, Prospect, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-