Obituary: Beulah Ray Keeling, 94, Chaplin

Beulah Ray Keeling, 94, of Chaplin, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Bardstown. She was born Feb. 24, 1928, in Washington County to the late Frank and Bertha Lee Burns Carney. She was a retired employee of the Frankfort, Springfield and Bardstown Sewing Factories and was a former aide for the City of Bloomfield and Bloomfield Middle School. She was a member of the Chaplin Baptist Church and loved her butterscotch candy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin O. “Buddy” Keeling; one son, Barry Keeling; and two sisters, Onita Janes and Mattie Shehan.

She is survived by two sisters, Nora McGaughey of Mount Eden and Ora McClain of Louisville; three grandchildren, Candana Parker, Katrina Brown and Christian Keeling, all of Louisville; five great-grandchildren; and her special friends, Peggy Brown, Mae Atkins and David Bishop.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Gene Smith officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

