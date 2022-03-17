Obituaryr: David M. Gordon MD, 61, Cincinnati

David M. Gordon M.D., 61, of Cincinnati, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1961, in Detroit to the late Jack and Ethel Bronstein Gordon. He obtained his medical degree from Wayne State University of Medicine in Detroit, specializing in general and trauma surgeries. He authored several publications and was a member of Fellow American College of Surgeons, Society of Critical Care Medicine, Detroit Surgical Association, and Eastern Associated for the Surgery of Trauma. He served as a physician in the United States Air Force Medical Corp.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley; one son, Charles Coleman of Cincinnati; his mother-in-law, Sandra Akin of Bardstown; one brother-in-law, James (Melly) Akin Hamilton, Kan.; one sister-in-law, Melissa Reynolds of Bardstown; and one niece-in-law, Meagan Reynolds of Bardstown.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the

Rev. Scott Stith officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Doctors Without Borders.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

