Nelson County Jail Logs — March 17-18, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Brandon Lee Jones, 28, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no tail lamps. Bond is $2,000. Booked at 7:12 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Danielle Morley, 35, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 8:32 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Reshaun Downs, 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. booked at 10:09 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Willliam Joseph Schmidt, 31, Lebanon,, operating on a suspended operators license; no insurance; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 9:37 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, March 18, 2022