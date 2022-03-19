Obituary: Christopher J. Rogers, 36, Bardstown

Christopher J. Rogers, 36, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 1, 1985, in St. Paul, Minn. He was a member of Active Day and he was always happy. He loved people and music.

CHRISTOPHER J. ROGERS

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James B. Hamilton and Anita Kelty Smith; his paternal grandfather, James Dallas Rogers; and two uncles, Jerry Hamilton and Timmy Hamilton.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa Rogers of Bardstown; his father, Greg Rogers of Romeoville, Ill.; one brother, Trevor Rogers of Joliet, Ill.; his paternal grandmother, Carmie Rogers of Bardstown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Scott Turner officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, march 22, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. Monday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Thomas Catholic Church for Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-