Obituary: James W. ‘J.W.’ Etherton Jr., 92, Lebanon Junction

James W. “J.W.” Etherton Jr., 92, of Lebanon Junction died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Jan. 26, 1930 in Belmont to his parents, James Walter Etherton Sr. and Lena Mae Raley Etherton. He was a member and former deacon of Belmont Baptist Church and retired from Jim Beam Distillery after 42 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda L. Rice Etherton; son, Anthony “Tony” Etherton; daughter-in-law, Marilyn “Susie” Etherton; sons-in-law, Jim Ryan and Jerry Stine; his parents and his siblings, Mary Lillian Woods, Robert Etherton, Ruby Lee, Susie McCubbins, Jean Humphrey, Norman and Donnie Etherton.

Survivors include two daughters, DeNealta Ryan and DeReatha Stine; two sons, Ricky Etherton (Anne) and Mitchell Etherton (Betty); two sisters, Edna Simpson and Beverly Thurman; four brothers, Clifford Etherton, Tommy Etherton, Roy Etherton and Stanley Etherton; 14 grandchildren, Scott, Chrystal (Tony), Stephanie, Rochelle, Kallen (Tanner), Hunter, Brian (Amy), Vanessa (Robert), Tammy (Brent), Jason (Amy), Kelly (Andrew), Trevor (Peanut), Mike (Linda) and Derek (Kayla); 19 great-grandchildren, Skylar, Landon, Bailey, Layla, Winter, Bill, Wyatt, Gunner, Aidan, Linsey, Emily, Maddi, Ryan, Wade, Cash, Easton, Linley, Travis and Katie; and two great-great-grandchildren, Abby and Levi.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations go to Bernheim Forest, where he enjoyed spending his free time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

