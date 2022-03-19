Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 18, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, March 18, 2022

Robert Chad Dant, 33, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license; rear license not illuminated; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance. Bond total is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:47 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Shawn Harris, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $823 cash. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Alan Abrams, 23, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Ann Lewis, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $416 cash. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Raphael Dymun, 29, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); no rear view mirror; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 5:29 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-