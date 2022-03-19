Obituary: Phillip Julian ‘Skeeter’ Ritchie Sr., 81, Bardstown

Phillip Julian “Skeeter” Ritchie Sr., 81, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Bardstown to the late James Phillip “Diddle” and Elsie Myrtle McCubbins Ritchie. He was a former employee of Sprigg Oil Company, Shelton’s Furniture and was former owner of CRS Dairy Supply. He had many activities that kept him young such as, coon hunting, (was a state champion one year), bowling, playing pool, golfing, raising chickens and going to the beach. You would see him at many high school soccer games supporting the teams. He was also a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ann Jury Ritchie; one daughter, Lillian Ritchie; one sister, Joanie Wathen; one brother, J.L. Ritchie; one granddaughter, Courtney Ball; and one great-grandson, Clayton Senn.

He is survived by two daughters, Joyce (Wayne) Nalley of Bardstown and Mary Ann (Jon) Gulley of LaGrange; two sons, Phillip J. (Shannon) Ritchie Jr. of New Haven and Morgan Ritchie of Louisville; one sister, Lois Hardeman of Bardstown; one brother, Jackie Ritchie of Florida; 14 grandchildren (Jordon and Megan were especially close to him as his caregivers); five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

