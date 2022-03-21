Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, March 20, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 20, 2022

Michael Ramsey, 39, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); presciption controlled substance not in proper container; criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:47 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Hagan, 28, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; contempt of court. Bond total is $14,967 cash. Booked at 12:06 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-