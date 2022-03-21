Obituary: Nathan Eric Hamilton, 41, Bardstown

Nathan Eric Hamilton, 41, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 25, 1981, in Bardstown. He was an employee for Roby’s Country Gardens for 22 years. He loved the Louisville Cardinals, playing basketball, and his dogs, Ace, and Delilah. He was of the Catholic faith.

NATHAN ERIC HAMILTON

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Lucille O’Daniel Hamilton; and his maternal grandparents, Brad and Valinda Pettit.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Hamilton of Bardstown; one son, Braxton of Bardstown; his father, Bruce (Charlotte) Hamilton of Bardstown; his mother, Betty June (Hal Wheatley) Hamilton of New Haven; one sister, Kirstie Masterson of Lebanon; one brother-in-law, Jason Masterson of New Hope; eight siblings, Anna Warner, Michael (Alisha) Hamilton, Jeff (Shelly) Hamilton, Jimmy (Amber) Hellard, Jamie Hellard, Kevin (Courtney) Jordan, Shannon (Brad) Helm, and Jamie Wade; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Bruce Nichols officating, with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, march 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-