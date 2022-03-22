Obituary: Donald E. Calhoun, 80, Bardstown

Donald E. Calhoun, 80, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Bardstown to the late Earl and Virginia Calhoun. He was a retired plant manager for Jim Beam Brands. He loved his family, his farm, fishing, and good friends.

DONALD E. CALHOUN

He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Parrish Calhoun of Bardstown; two sons, Perry Todd Calhoun of Boston and Christopher Kelly (Ellen) Calhoun of Bardstown; two stepchildren, Larry Todd (Mitzi) Russell of Kodak, Tenn. and Laura Russell (Dwaine) Cissell of Bardstown; one sister, Winifred Calhoun of Bardstown; and six grandchildren, Lindsey Russell Able, Abbie Calhoun Dunaway, Olivia Russell, Baylee Cissell, Grace Calhoun, and Blane Cissell.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-