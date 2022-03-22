City police investigating Monday night shooting at Woodson-Rogers Park

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — The Bardstown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Monday night at about 11:48 p.m. at Woodson-Rogers Park in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.

According to a police department press release, officers were dispatched to the area in regard to a possible shooting. The victim, a Bardstown resident, was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a young black male who was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bardstown Police at (502) 348-6811 or the anonymous tip line, (502) 348-HEAT.

