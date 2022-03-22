Obituary: Ann Marie Goff Weakley, 87, Bardstown

Ann Marie Goff Weakley, 87, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1934, to the late Arvil and Margaret Gritton Goff. She was a 1952 graduate of My Old Kentucky Home High School and a retired food service worker with the Nelson County School systems. She was a long time member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and served on the bereavement committee.

ANN MARIE GOFF WEAKLEY

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, William David Weakley; one son, Billy Weakley; and two brothers, Leslie Goff and Jimmie Goff.

She is survived by four sons, Ronnie (Cindy) Weakley, Mike (Sheila) Weakley and Kevin (Becky) Weakley, all of Bardstown, and Scott (Michelle) Weakley of New Haven; one daughter-in-law, Wanda Weakley of Richmond; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Haynes and the Rev. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-