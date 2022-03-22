Fiscal Court hears details of program that helps officers investigate, solve crimes

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — A program to assist law enforcement’s ability to investigate crime and pursue criminals was introduced Tuesday duirng Nelson Fiscal Court’s regular meeting.

From right, Judge Executive Dean Watts, 1st Disrict Magistrate Keith Metcalfe, and 2nd District Magistrate Gary Coulter. (File photo)

The Bluegrass and Central Kentucky United Police Protection System — otherwise known as BACKUPPS — is a program that allows law enforcement agencies to more easily enter into other jurisdictions. By allowing agencies to cross county lines and different jurisdictions, officers who are investigating crimes can follow their cases wherever the evidence may lead. The program also allows participating agencies to more easily provide backup to a participating agency in another location.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa made the case for participating in the program a compelling one: “Crime doesn’t stop at the county line,” he told the magistrates.

One of the first questions the court had about the program was if an officer is injured in another jurisdiction, whose insurance will cover those injuries? According the program, each officers’ insurance coverage will cover them, even if they are working to help out another jurisdiction or another county. That avoids burdening the county or municipality receiving the assistance.

Judge Executive Dean Watts said the court will review the information and bring it back at the court meeting next month.

HEAVEN HILL REQUEST. Heaven Hill Distilleries is currently constructing new whiskey warehouses on a 100-acre tract on Minors Lane, which is located near the 9000 block of Louisville Road north and east of their existing warehouse complex.

The distillery is asking the county for permission for the company to widen Minors Lane for better access to their trucks and construction vehicles.

The court voted to allow the company to improve the road on the condition their improvements match the materials and quality of the existing roadway and with the county road engineer’s supervision.

In other action, Nelson Fiscal Court:

— reviewed an estimate to replace the locks on all of the jail cells at the Nelson County Jail. Watts told Jailer Buck Snellen the county should advertise for bids for the project to replace the locks, which Snellen said were installed when the jail was built.

— approved the appointment of David Whelan to the Nelson County Board of Adjustments.

— accepted the proposed 2022-23 E911 Dispatch Board budget. The budget includes a 5 percent across-the-board pay increase.

— heard that the county’s bulky item picukp is current in Phase 2, which includes most of the southern part of Nelson County.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the fiscal court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

