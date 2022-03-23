Council OKs resolution making April child abuse & sexual assault awareness month

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — The Bardstown City Council started its meeting Tuesday evening with a proclamation recognizing that April is Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

Dr. Jillian Carden, executive director with Elizabethtown-based Silverleaf, spoke to the council on the importance of education and awareness of both child abuse and sexual assault as a key factor in its prevention.

Carden told the council that all eight counties in the Lincoln Trail Area Development District were on board with proclamations, and expressed her appreciation to the council for the resolution.

Leafspring provides services to individuals who have experienced child abuse or sexual trauma.

In other business, the council:

— heard that the city’s wage study has been completed. That data is being shared with the city’s department heads and is likely to be used in setting each department’s budget requrests for Fiscal 2023.

— heard that the Safety Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the Mayor’s Conference Room at Bardstown City Hall.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council will next meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2023.

-30-