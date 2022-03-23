Obituary: Georgean Sarah Cecil, 77, Stanville

Georgean Sarah Cecil, 77, of Stanville, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Hospital in Hazard. She was born June 23, 1944, in Johnson County. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Rusha Fannin Sellards and widow of Hillard “Skeeter” Cecil.

In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by two brothers, David E.Sellards and Edward Graham Sellards; and four sisters, Sylvia Hall, Ailene Hall, Jewel Conn and Elsie Lykins.

She is survived by one daughter, Rusha (Larry) Miles of Bardstown; three sons, Jackie (Trenia) Cecil of Stanville, Hillard (Lana) Cecil of Georgetown, and Dean (Karen) Cecil of Portland, Tenn.; one brother, Jack Buford Sellards of Corbin; five grandchildren, Courtney (David) Cripe, Ali Cecil, Kristen Miles, Hannah Cecil and Layla Owens; and two great-grandchildren. Madeleine Cripe and Elizabeth Cripe.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Sonny Boyd, Jack Hunt and Jared Arnett officiating. Burial is in the Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel.

Visitation is after 5 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, and all day Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Hall Funeral Home in Martin.

The Hall Funeral Home in Martin is in charge of arrangements.

