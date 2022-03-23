Obituary: Ellen Shelburne, 65, Taylorsville

Ellen Shelburne, 65, of Taylorsville, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home. She was born July 9, 1956, in Shelbyville to the late David Norman and Sallie Evelyn Tingle Aubrey. She was a former employee of the Kentucky Department of Transportation and a former employee of Baptist Health. She was a Taylorsville city commissioner and a member of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and riding horses.

ELLEN SHELBURNE

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jonathan G. Shelburne; and an infant brother, Norman Jasper Aubrey.

She is survived by two daughters, Emily (Lee) Stevens of Taylorsville and Sara Shelburne of Fairfield; three sons, Christopher (Becky) Redmon and Michael (Savanna) Redmon , both of Mount Eden and Jonathon Redmon of Taylorsville; two sisters, Gail Elmore of Bloomfield and Faye (John) Rogers of Little Mount; nine grandchildren, Mackenzie (Juan) Cook, Trai Redmon, Bentley Redmon, Evan Cox, Johnnie Stevens, Chase Goins, Chelsea Goins, Krisenda Neeley and Kayley Neeley; two nieces; one nephew; seven great-nieces; three great-nephews; and many cousins, family and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Pastor Chance McConnell officiating. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-